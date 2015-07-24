Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
July 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Romanian championship matches on Friday Friday, July 24 FC Voluntari 0 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 0 FCM Targu Mures 1 Concordia Chiajna 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FCM Targu Mures 3 2 1 0 6 1 7 2 Steaua Bucharest 2 1 1 0 3 0 4 3 CSMS Iasi 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 4 Dinamo Bucharest 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 5 Pandurii Targu-Jiu 3 1 1 1 1 3 4 6 FC Voluntari 3 0 3 0 2 2 3 ------------------------- 7 FC Viitorul Constanta 2 0 2 0 4 4 2 8 FC Botosani 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 9 Universitatea Craiova 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 10 Concordia Chiajna 3 0 1 2 2 4 1 11 FC Astra 2 0 1 1 3 7 1 12 ACS Poli Timisoara 2 0 0 2 0 2 0 13 CFR Cluj * 2 1 1 0 3 2 -2 14 Petrolul Ploiesti * 2 0 2 0 1 1 -4 ------------------------- * Deducted 6 points. 1-6: Championship play-off 7-14: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, July 25 FC Viitorul Constanta v Dinamo Bucharest (1530) Steaua Bucharest v CFR Cluj (1800) Sunday, July 26 Universitatea Craiova v FC Astra (1530) CSMS Iasi v Petrolul Ploiesti (1800) Monday, July 27 ACS Poli Timisoara v FC Botosani (1800)
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.