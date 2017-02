BUCHAREST May 21 Former defender Laurentiu Reghecampf has been named as Steaua Bucharest's new coach after their failure to win the league title for a sixth consecutive year, the Romanian club said on Monday.

Reghecampf replaced Mihai Stoichita after signing a one-year contact.

"Our goal is to win the championship and to reach the Champions League's group stage," 36-year-old Reghecampf said.

Steaua Bucharest, 23-times Romanian champions and European Cup winners in 1986, finished third in the league, five points behind champions CFR Cluj.

Reghecampf was part of the Steaua team that won the country's top division in 1997 and 1998.

He rejoins the club after a stint as coach of another Romanian Liga 1 side, Concordia Chiajna. (Writing by Angel Krasimirov in Sofia, Editing by Tom Bartlett)