June 3 Romanian champions Steaua Bucharest have appointed former player Costel Galca as coach to replace Laurentiu Reghecampf, the club said on Tuesday.

Former midfielder Galca, 42, who also played for several Spanish clubs including Villarreal and Espanyol, has no top-flight coaching experience but Steaua hired him following his work with Almeria's B team and the Romanian U-17 side.

"It's an important moment for me and I'll do everything possible for Steaua to shine," Galca, who signed a two-year contract, told a news conference. "I think every coach would like to coach Steaua, it's a symbol of Romania.

"I don't plan to change many things at the club because Reghecampf did a very good job," added Galca, capped 68 times by Romania between 1993 and 2005.

"Our main goal would be to qualify for the Champions League's group stage."

Reghecampf, who led the 1986 European Cup winners to the league title in the past two seasons, left the club last week to take charge at Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal.

Steaua, founded in 1947 as an army club, are the most successful Romanian club with 52 domestic trophies including 25 league titles, 21 national cups and six Supercups.

The Bucharest-based side have never been relegated and have finished below sixth place in Romania's top flight only five times. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Ed Osmond)