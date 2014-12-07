BUCHAREST Dec 7 Deprived of their name, colours and emblem on a surreal night of football, Romanian champions Steaua Bucharest demonstrated unfamiliar weakness but kept their cool on Sunday to score in added time and beat lowly CSMS Iasi 1-0.

Romania's most famous club, who were founded in 1947 as an army side, had their registration cancelled by Romania's highest court on Wednesday after losing a battle over their trademark with the country's defence ministry.

The ministry had first resorted to law in 2011, saying the club had used the Steaua brand illegally since 2004.

The court verdict effectively left the most popular and successful club in Romanian football as a team with no name.

The 1986 European champions, playing in yellow instead of their famous red and blue shirts, were presented on Sunday by the stadium's announcer as "the champions of Romania".

They appeared as "hosts" on the scoreboard and the club's emblem was replaced by an empty square. Steaua was never mentioned.

The name effectively became invisible, removed from all training kits and officials' suits. The two teams' names were missing from the teamsheet, which were presented to reporters before Sunday's clash.

The situation could change, but only if Steaua bosses reach an agreement with the defence ministry for the use of the trademark.

Steaua's flamboyant owner Gigi Becali and the club's general manager Mihai Stoica are currently serving prison terms for abuse of power.

On the field, Poland centre back Lukasz Szukala scored the winning goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time with both teams reduced to 10 men after CSMS Iasi's Branko Grahovac and Steaua's Andrei Prepelita were sent off in the closing stages.

Steaua, who have won their last five league matches without conceding a goal, top the standings with 43 points from 17 matches, followed by CFR Cluj on 33. (Editing by Ian Chadband)