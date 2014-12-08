(Adds details, quote)

BUCHAREST Dec 8 Romanian champions Steaua Bucharest have reached agreement with the defence ministry to use the club's name and symbols in their Europa League match against Dynamo Kiev on Thursday following a battle over their trademark.

The 1986 European Cup winners said in a statement that the agreement followed a meeting between Steaua president Valeriu Argaseala and ministry representatives on Monday.

Steaua, who were founded in 1947 as an army side, had their registration cancelled by the Black Sea state's highest court last Wednesday after losing the fight over their trademark with the country's defence ministry.

The court verdict had effectively left the most popular and successful club in Romanian football as a team with no name.

On Sunday, Steaua beat CSMS Iasi 1-0 in the domestic league on an extraordinary night of football.

Constantinn Galca's men, playing in yellow instead of their famous red and blue shirts, were presented by the stadium announcer as "the champions of Romania".

They appeared as "hosts" on the scoreboard and the club's emblem was replaced by an empty square. Steaua was never mentioned.

The name effectively became invisible, removed from all training kits and officials' kit. The two teams' names were missing from the team sheet handed to reporters before the match.

TOUGH MISSION

Steaua said they are only allowed to use the name and the club's symbols during the Dynamo clash, adding that they will continue discussions with the defence ministry in the hope of negotiating a new deal to get approval to use the trademark.

"I don't understand why the army wants to destroy the team," UEFA executive committee member Mircea Sandu, who was the Romanian football federation's president from 1990-2014, told local media.

Steaua face a tough challenge as their flamboyant owner Gigi Becali, a former shepherd turned MP, and the club's general manager Mihai Stoica are in prison for abuse of power.

In 1998, nine years after the fall of communism, Steaua were taken over by private investors, who got approval from the defence ministry to use the brand, but the situation changed when Becali took over the club in 2003.

Steaua must beat Dynamo to keep alive their chances of reaching the Europa League knockout stage. They are third in Group J with seven points from five matches, two behind Denmark's' AaB Aalborg and five behind leaders Dynamo.

Steaua, who have won 25 league titles, 21 national cups and six Supercups, have never been relegated and have only finished lower than sixth in the Black Sea state's top flight five times.

Almost 60 percent of Romanians name the Bucharest-based side as their favourite team. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Alan Baldwin and Ken Ferris)