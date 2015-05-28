BUCHAREST May 29 Steaua Bucharest won the Romanian league for a third season in a row on Thursday, clinching the title with an uninspiring 0-0 draw at CSMS Iasi.

The 1986 European Cup winners were comfortable leaders before the winter break but they sold key players Lucian Sanmartean, Lukasz Szukala and Claudiu Keseruin in January.

Promoted Targu Mures climbed to the top of the table but lost three of their last four matches to finish second with 68 points, three behind Steaua.

Steaua will enter next season's Champions League in the second qualifying round.

Steaua owner George Becali announced that former Romania international Mirel Radoi will replace Constantin Galca as coach.

"Galca's contract has ended," Becali told reporters. "Radoi will be the new coach."

