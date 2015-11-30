BUCHAREST Nov 30 Steaua Bucharest coach Mirel Radoi stepped down from his position after the club's 1-0 loss to league leaders FC Astra on Sunday, the Romanian champions said on Monday.

Defender Valerica Gaman headed the winner from Brazilian midfielder Fernando Boldrin's corner kick in the fifth minute of stoppage time in Steaua's first home game played in the town of Pitesti - some 120 kilometres from Bucharest.

"I take full responsibility for everything that happened and it's time to leave," the 34-year-old former Romania international Radoi said, adding he wanted to quit even before the Astra game.

Radoi replaced Constantin Galca as coach in May, though he was officially appointed sporting director due to a lack of required qualifications -- a move criticised by local pundits given he had no coaching experience.

In August, Radoi was given a touchline ban in European competition by UEFA until he obtained the necessary qualifications.

Radoi said he would attend a coaching school in neighbouring Moldova to obtain the required licence but he was not eligible to sign up as he failed his final high school exam.

Dumitru "Titi" Dumitriu will take over as Steaua coach on a temporary basis. The 70-year-old joined Steaua as their 'official' head coach a couple of months ago following Radoi's licence problems.

Steaua, founded in 1947 as an army side, have also been at loggerheads with the Romanian defence ministry in recent years and were forced to play their home matches in Pitesti after being kicked out from their Ghencea stadium.

Last year, Steaua had their registration cancelled by Romania's highest court after losing a fight over their trademark with the ministry.

Hundreds of fans were not able to get in to the stadium in Pitesti on Sunday with television footage showing people climbing on top of one another to escape the security officers' control and enter the stadium.

The 1986 European Cup winners, the most successful Romanian club with 26 league titles and 22 national cups, are fourth in the standings with 30 points from 19 games, 10 points behind Astra. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov. Editing by Patrick Johnston)