BUCHAREST Dec 8 Romanian champions Steaua Bucharest have reached agreement with the country's defence ministry to be allowed to use the club's name, colours and symbols in their Europa League match against Dynamo Kiev on Thursday.

The 1986 European Cup winners said in a statement that the agreement followed a meeting between Steaua president Valeriu Argaseala and ministry representatives on Monday.

Steaua, who were founded in 1947 as an army side, had their registration cancelled by the Black Sea state's highest court last Wednesday after losing a battle over their trademark with the defence ministry.

The court verdict had effectively left the most popular and successful club in Romanian football as a team with no name.

The 1986 European champions, playing in yellow instead of their famous red and blue shirts, played CSMS Iasi on Sunday and were presented by the stadium announcer before the 1-0 win as "the champions of Romania".

They appeared as "hosts" on the scoreboard and the club's emblem was replaced by an empty square. Steaua was never mentioned. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Alan Baldwin)