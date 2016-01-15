BUCHAREST Jan 15 Romanian champions Steaua Bucharest have bolstered their attacking options with the signing of experienced striker Ciprian Marica, the 1986 European Cup winners said on Friday.

Much-travelled Marica, 30, has signed a one-year contract after being released by Turkish side Konyaspor in October following a spell marred by injuries.

"I'll give all my energy to win all the trophies at stake and lead the team to the Champions League," Marica, who is also aiming to restore his regular place in the Romanian national team before Euro 2016, told Steaua's website.

Marica, who has scored 25 goals in 70 matches for Romania, has returned home after playing for Shakhtar Donetsk, VfB Stuttgart, Schalke 04, Getafe and Konyaspor since leaving Steaua's bitter city rivals Dinamo Bucharest in 2004.

Steaua, the 26-times Romanian champions, are fourth in the domestic league with 40 points from 23 matches, six points behind leaders FC Astra. The championship will resume in February following a two-month mid-season break. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Mark Meadows)