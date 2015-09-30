BUCHAREST, Sept 30 Steaua Bucharest manager Mirel Radoi will attend a coaching school in neighbouring Moldova in an attempt to obtain the required licence, Romania's most successful club has said.

Last month Radoi was given a touchline ban in European competition by UEFA until he obtains the required qualifications.

However, the 34-year-old former Romania international is not eligible to attend courses organised by the domestic football federation (FRF) because he failed his final high school exam.

"It's true that I'll attend a coaching school in Moldova," Radoi said, adding he was advised by the FRF to take advantage of some "holes" in Moldova's football structure. "I'm not doing something illegal."

In May, Radoi replaced Constantin Galca as coach of the 1986 European Cup winners Steaua, though he was officially appointed as sporting director -- a move criticised by local pundits given he had no coaching experience.

UEFA's touchline ban came after he was on the bench during Steaua's games against AS Trencin and Partizan Belgrade in the Champions League preliminary rounds this season.

A few days after the European governing body's statement, the FRF said Radoi was eligible to sit on the bench for domestic matches despite UEFA's ban but Radoi faces suspension if he gives instructions to his players. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Ken Ferris)