BUCHAREST Dec 4 Steaua Bucharest have the potential to climb back up the table and win the Romanian league title for a fourth successive year, new coach Laurentiu Reghecampf said on Friday.

Reghecampf, who guided Steaua to the Romanian title in 2013 and 2014, succeeded Mirel Radoi, who stepped down on Monday.

"We believe and we'll fight to the end, our goal is to win the championship," the 40-year-old told a packed news conference after conducting his first training session a day after leaving Bulgarian club Litex Lovech.

Steaua, the 1986 European Cup winners and most successful Romanian club with 26 league titles and 22 Cups to their name, are fifth in the standings with 31 points from 20 games, nine behind leaders FC Astra.

Winning the title will be particularly hard, however, because Steaua must play their remaining home matches in the town of Pitesti, some 120 kilometres from Bucharest.

Steaua, founded in 1947 as an army side, have been at loggerheads with the Romanian defence ministry in recent years and were kicked out from their Ghencea stadium.

"It's a difficult situation but we need points and the players know what to do," Reghecampf said. "The information I have is that we're working hard to get back at Ghencea.

Reghecampf's first game in charge is against seventh-placed Universitatea Craiova in Pitesti on Sunday. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Ed Osmond)