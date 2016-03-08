BUCHAREST, March 8 The coach of Romanian league leaders FC Astra, Marius Sumudica, has had his ban for betting on matches reduced from six months to two and it will be served next season, the Romanian football federation (FRF) said on Tuesday.

Last week, Sumudica was hit with a six-month suspension from all soccer-related activities with immediate effect after placing bets of 500 to 900 euros ($552.20 to $993.96) on several matches in the Romanian championship, Champions League, Europa League and on Romania's junior teams' matches.

But the FRF said in a statement on Tuesday that its appeal committee had cut the ban to two months and reduced Sumudica's fine from 100,000 lei ($24,768.42) to 50,000.

The FRF also said Sumudica will serve the ban at the start of next season, which means the 45-year-old will be allowed to sit on the bench during Astra's remaining matches this season.

Astra, who top the standings with 29 points, two ahead of Pandurii Targu-Jiu, will play twice against champions Steaua Bucharest this week -- in the Romanian League Cup's semi-final first leg on Wednesday and the domestic league on Sunday.

"I missed the boys, the grass -- football means everything to me," Sumudica said after serving a week of his ban. "We have to get back to work now, we have two difficult games against Steaua."

Astra, who finished fourth last season, played in this season's Europa League, knocking out West Ham United with a 4-3 aggregate victory in the third qualifying round.

Betting on matches, domestic or anywhere in the world, is prohibited in Romania but is considered to be rife.

($1 = 4.0374 lei)

($1 = 0.9055 euros) (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov)