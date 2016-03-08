BUCHAREST, March 8 Romanian league runners-up ASA Targu Mures will take "drastic" action against the unsportsmanlike behaviour of their players after four were sent off and seven booked in a match against Pandurii Targu-Jiu on Monday.

Strikers Marius Tucudean and Ramiro Costa, defender Marius Constantin and midfielder Claudiu Voiculet were shown red cards during the highly-charged game which Pandurii won 2-0.

"The Board of Directors of ASA Targu Mures will analyse what happened during the match against Pandurii Targu-Jiu and will take drastic action against players who demonstrated unsportsmanlike conduct," Targu Mures vice-president Claudiu Maior told local media.

Referee Constantin Coltescu also booked three Pandurii players during a game featuring 46 fouls.

"We came to play football but you saw what happened, I've never anything like this," Pandurii's Romania international defender Cristian Sapunaru said.

"I hope they realise that it's not normal to play that violently." (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Ed Osmond)