BUCHAREST, July 8 Coach Dan Petrescu led Targu Mures to their first major trophy with a 1-0 win over Steaua Bucharest in the Romanian Super Cup on Wednesday before he quit after one match in charge to join Chinese side Jiangsu Sainty.

Petrescu was named coach of the Romanian league runners-up last month after signing a three-year contract, but the win over Steaua was his only official game in charge before he accepted a lucrative offer from China.

Mircea Axente scored the winner for Targu Mures midway through the second half following some good work and a precise assist from Polish defender Pawel Golanski.

"Steaua were the better team in the first half and I shouted at the players at halftime 'Do you want me to leave now?'," said Petrescu, who was one of Romania's most notable players, winning 95 international caps and scoring 12 goals.

"It's very hard to leave the team in this moment," the former Chelsea defender told reporters. "I don't how it'll be in China, I hope it will be like in Russia."

Petrescu's new club Jiangsu Sainty are sixth in the Chinese championship with 25 points from 17 matches, 11 points behind leaders Beijing Guoan.

As a coach, Petrescu guided Unirea Urziceni to the Romanian league title in 2009.

He has also managed Poland's Wisla Krakow, Russian clubs Kuban Krasnodar and Dynamo Moscow, Qatari side Al-Arabi as well as Romanian sides Sportul Studenetesc and Rapid Bucharest.

Local media said that former CFR Cluj and Gyor ETO coach Vasile Miriuta is favourite to replace Petrescu.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Toby Davis)