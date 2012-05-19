* CFR wins third title since 2008

* Railwaymen grab derby win with a controversial penalty

BUCHAREST May 19 CFR Cluj scored three times in the last 40 minutes to recover from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at city rivals Universitatea Cluj and clinched their third Romanian league title.

Friday's victory gave Ioan Andone's men an unassailable three-point lead over Vaslui with one game remaining as CFR have the edge on head-to-head record over their closest title rivals.

Universitatea were on course to win the Cluj derby, which was ordered to be replayed after it was abandoned last week following a mass player brawl, when Marian Cristescu's double put them 2-0 ahead with his second coming two minutes after the break.

Soon after that, however, Universitatea midfielder Adrian Cristea was sent off after his second bookable offence, allowing city rivals to stage a stunning comeback.

Gabriel Muresan opened CFR Cluj's account in the 51st minute with a thunderous 35-metre free kick and Modou Sogou scored the equaliser 16 minutes later from close range.

In a remarkable end to the game, Ricardo Cadu converted a controversial 89th-minute penalty to seal the win. (Writing by Angel Krasimirov in Sofia; Editing by Alastair Himmer)