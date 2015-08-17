Aug 17 Steaua Bucharest coach Mirel Radoi has been barred from the technical area during European club competitions until he obtains the required qualifications, European soccer's governing body UEFA said on Monday.

"Mirel Radoi is banned from carrying out any function of a head coach, as well as of any coaching staff, at UEFA competition matches," a UEFA statement said.

Radoi, a former Romania centre back who scored two goals in 67 internationals between 2000 and 2010, replaced Constantin Galca as Steaua coach in May -- a move criticised by local pundits given he had no coaching experience.

He was officially appointed as sporting director but was on the bench during Steaua's games against AS Trencin and Partizan Belgrade in the Champions League preliminary rounds this season.

Italian Massimo Pedrazzini, Steaua's 'official' head coach, attended European post-match news conferences.

Steaua, who host Norwegian runners-up Rosenborg in a Europa League playoff match on Thursday, have also been fined 50,000 euros ($55,395.00). ($1 = 0.9026 euros) (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Martyn herman)