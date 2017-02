BUCHAREST Oct 4 Anamaria Prodan, the chief executive of Romanian top flight club Universitatea Cluj and wife of Steaua Bucharest coach Laurentiu Reghecampf, has quit after receiving death threats, local media reported.

Prodan angered Universitatea fans when she announced plans to play home games in Buzau, some 400 kilometres from Cluj, after a disagreement with local authorities.

"I can't stand the situation at Universitatea anymore," said Prodan. "There are people who could kill me."

(Writing by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Justin Palmer)