BUCHAREST, April 9 Romanian club Vaslui named Gavril "Gabi" Balint as head coach on Tuesday with the aim of qualifying for European competition for a sixth consecutive season.

Former Romania striker Balint, 50, who won the European Cup with Steaua Bucharest in 1986 as well as five league titles between 1985 and 1989, replaces Viorel Hizo who resigned after Vaslui's 2-0 loss at lowly Turnu Severin on Friday.

Balint, who was at the helm of Moldova during the Euro 2012 qualifying campaign, previously coached Moldova's most successful club Sheriff Tiraspol, Romanian sides Sportul and Timisoara and worked as an assistant coach at the Romanian national team and Turkey's Galatasaray.

"Vaslui are a challenge for someone who likes to be a coach," Balint told local media. "I think there are many Romanian coaches, right now, who want to coach Vaslui."

Vaslui - who finished second last season - are sixth in the standings, 23 points behind leaders Steaua but only five adrift of a place in next season's Europa League.

Balint, capped 34 times by Romania during his playing days, will make his debut on Monday when Vaslui host mid-table Brasov. (Writing by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Mark Meadows)