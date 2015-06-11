BUCHAREST, June 11 Romania's young defender Cristian Manea has signed for Premier League champions Chelsea from FC Viitorul Constanta while his team mate Ianis Hagi is joining Serie A side Fiorentina, the club said on Thursday.

"Manea and Hagi deals were completed," Viitorul general director Cristian Bivolaru told local media without giving details of the transfer fees or length of contracts.

Manea, who turns 18 in August, made his Romania debut aged just 16 against Albania in a friendly in May 2014.

The teenager, considered one of the best young players in Romania, also attracted interest from Arsenal, Ajax Amsterdam and Udinese before signing for Chelsea, local media reported.

Botosaru said the versatile Manea, who can play at right back, centre back and as a holding midfielder, will probably be loaned out in the Netherlands for the 2015-2016 season.

Ianis Hagi, 16, is the son of former Romania captain Gheorghe Hagi, who founded and owns the club which is known for nurturing young talent in the Black Sea state.

He is an under-17 international and scored once in seven league appearances for Viitorul last season when they finished 11th in the 18-team Romanian league.

Botosaru said there is a possibility Hagi could be loaned back to Viitorul for a season. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Ken Ferris)