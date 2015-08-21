BUCHAREST Aug 21 FC Viitorul Constanta thrashed newcomers ACS Poli Timisoara 4-0 on Friday to snatch the lead in the Romanian league for the first time in the club's six-year history.

Poli Timisoara manager Dan Alexa resigned after the match, saying "the team is mentally blocked and needs a shock".

Former Romania captain Gheorghe Hagi founded Viitorul in 2009 and still owns and manages the club, known for nurturing young talent in the Black Sea state.

"It's not something special," Hagi told reporters. "We're playing beautiful and attacking football and we're scoring goals but we're still at the beginning and we must keep the balance as we want to improve."

Croatian midfielder Adnan Aganovic, the only foreign player at Viitorul, Ianis Hagi -- Gheorghe's 16-year-old son -- and Florin Tanase scored before the break and Banel Nicolita completed the rout midway through the second half.

Viitorul top the standings with 16 points from eight games, followed by FC Astra, who host CSMS Iasi on Sunday, on 14.

Poli are 12th in the 14-team league. (Writing by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Ken Ferris)