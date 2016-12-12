PARIS Dec 12 Factbox on Real Madrid and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who won the Ballon d'Or award for the fourth time on Monday: EARLY DAYS * Born Feb. 5 1985 in Funchal, Madeira. * Plays youth team football at Nacional before joining Sporting Lisbon in 2002, arch-rivals to his boyhood favourites Benfica. MANCHESTER UNITED * Alex Ferguson signs 18-year-old Ronaldo for about 12 million pounds ($15.22 million) in August 2003 after an outstanding performance against his United side in a pre-season friendly. * Named United's 2003-04 Player of the Year in his debut season and secures an FA Cup winners' medal. * Scores debut Champions League goal against Debrecen in qualifying for the 2005-06 edition of the competition. * United win the 2006-07 Premier League title and Ronaldo is named Footballer of the Year in England and Portugal. Runner-up to Kaka as European Footballer of the Year (Ballon d'Or) and third in FIFA World Player of the Year. * Scores first Champions League goals in the main competition with a double in a 7-1 thrashing of AS Roma. * United win a Premier League and Champions League double in 2007-08, Ronaldo finishing as Europe's top scorer with 42 goals and winning several domestic awards, including England's player of the season. * Voted World Player of the Year having already become only the third Portuguese to win Europe's Ballon d'Or award following Eusebio in 1965 and Luis Figo in 2000. * In 2008-09, helps United to the Premier League title, League Cup, Club World Cup and Champions League final, which they lose 2-0 to Barcelona. * Scores 118 goals in 292 appearances for United. REAL MADRID * Becomes the world's most expensive player when he signs for Real for a fee of 94 million euros ($99.98 million) in 2009. * Nets 26 goals in 29 La Liga appearances in 2009-10 and seven in six Champions League outings but Real finish the season without any major silverware and coach Manuel Pellegrini is sacked and replaced by Ronaldo's compatriot Jose Mourinho. * Scores a Spanish record 40 goals in 34 games in 2010-11, including a superb header to win the King's Cup final against Barcelona. * Increases his best tally for a La Liga season to 46 goals in 38 games in 2011-12 but is surpassed by Barca forward Lionel Messi, who scores 50 in 37 games. Real win La Liga. * Has a poor season by his standards in 2012-13 and Real fail to win major silverware, prompting Mourinho's exit. * Scores a single-season record 17 goals in the Champions League in 2013-14 as Real secure a 10th European title. Nets a penalty in the final in a 4-1 win over Atletico Madrid after extra time. * Wins the Club World Cup as Real Madrid beat San Lorenzo 2-0 in the final. Claims Ballon d'Or award in 2008, 2013, 2014 and 2016. * Scores the decisive spot kick in the penalty shootout against Atletico to give Real their 11th Champions League title in 2016.