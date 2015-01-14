Jan 14 Cristiano Ronaldo's son Cris junior is a Lionel Messi fan the boy's father said after they met up with the Argentina captain at the Ballon D'Or ceremony in Zurich on Monday.

After Ronaldo was named 2014 Ballon D'Or winner, beating four-time winner Messi into second place, the two players had a friendly exchange in the lobby of Zurich's Kongresshaus when Cris pointed at Messi and then stood up to greet him.

Real Madrid's Portugal captain Ronaldo told his arch-rival Messi: "He watches a video on the internet of all of us and he talks about you," prompting a coy reaction from his son.

Barcelona forward Messi chuckled and asked the young Cristiano how he was doing.

"You are embarrassed now!" Ronaldo then laughed to his son.

Ronaldo received his third Ballon D'Or on Monday with the Portuguese or Messi having won the award every year since 2008. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)