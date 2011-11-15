DOHA Nov 15 Europe's top clubs want world
and European soccer governing bodies FIFA and UEFA to pay
players' wages during international tournaments, Barcelona
president Sandro Rosell said on Tuesday.
The former Barca ball boy also wants to cut the top European
leagues to 16 teams and wants the Champions League expanded.
Speaking at a conference in Doha, Rosell warned UEFA that
leading clubs may break away unless their demands were met.
Asked whether clubs would ask FIFA and UEFA to pay players
during the World Cup or European Championship, Rosell said:
"This is what we are discussing with both institutions.
"That could happen in the near future because we don't think
it's fair that we pay the salaries and they use our players and
they get income using our players. This is something that has to
be treated very seriously.
"We hope they will hear what we want to tell them."
Europe's top leagues - Spain's La Liga, Italy's Serie A and
England's Premier League all have 20 teams, which Rosell said
was too many.
"The objective of reducing from 20 to 16 teams is to give
more space to our players.
"Then once the dates are liberated, these dates are not for
the (national) federations. The dates are for the clubs to
organise friendly games or to increase the European
competitions."
Rosell said UEFA needed to address calls by the European
Club Association (ECA) for a bigger Champions League to create
more revenue.
"We want to have the Champions League under the umbrella of
UEFA, but we also want UEFA to hear our demands, what the
European Club Association is asking," he said.
MORE REVENUE
"We are asking for more revenue. We are asking for
governance, transparency, insurance.
"We would like to have a Champions League with more teams.
That means, one day we can play a Barcelona v Manchester United
Champions League game on Saturday or Sunday."
Premier League teams have fiercely resisted previous
attempts to cut numbers, but Rosell said the lure of an enlarged
Champions League could be decisive.
"We have to convince the Premier League to reduce to 16
(teams) as well," he said.
UEFA's agreement with the ECA expires in 2014 and Rosell
warned the clubs could go it alone unless the governing body
accepts its demands.
"If not then ECA is entitled to organise their own champions
competition by themselves," he said.
Rosell said the ECA's current memorandum of understanding
with UEFA was valid until 2014, with a new agreement under
discussion.
"If this (a new MoU) doesn't happen, then the worst case
scenario is that we will go away from UEFA."
