MOSCOW Nov 14 Former Russia and CSKA Moscow manager Valery Gazzayev has sacked his son, Vladimir Gazzayev, and replaced him as coach of lowly Russian Premier League side Alania Vladikavkaz, the club said on Wednesday.

Vladimir Gazzayev was named coach of Alania last year after his father was appointed the club's president and this year guided Vladikavkaz back to the top flight after they spent the previous season in the second division.

But Valery Gazzayev was forced to fire his son, who at 32 was the youngest coach in Russia's top flight, following a 10-game winless streak which has left Alania second from the bottom halfway through the season.

Valery will remain Alania's president by combining the two jobs, the club said on their website (www.fc-alania.ru).

The 58-year-old led Alania to their first and only Russian league title in 1995 in his first coaching spell with the club.

He also coached Moscow's Dynamo and CSKA, leading the latter to three domestic league titles and the UEFA Cup in 2005 when they became the first Russian club to win a European trophy.

His last coaching job was with Ukraine's Dynamo Kiev, who sacked him in 2010 following a string of poor results. (Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov; Editing by Ken Ferris)