MOSCOW Dec 9 Amkar Perm have fired their Serbian coach Slaboljub Muslin, the Russian Premier League club said on Tuesday.

"We came to a unanimous decision that we would terminate Slaboljub Muslin's contract because he was not getting the results that were needed this season," Amkar said on their website (www.fc-amkar.org).

The 61-year-old Muslin, who previously coached French club Girondins Bordeaux and Red Star Belgrade, took charge of Amkar before the start of this season. They have collected 12 points from 16 matches and are just one place above the relegation zone.

The Russian season is just starting its winter break, with Amkar's next fixture in March against Torpedo Moscow. (Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, editing by Ed Osmond)