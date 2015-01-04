Jan 4 Anzhi Makhachkala youth team player Gasan Magomedov has been shot dead near his home in North Caucasus, the Russian club announced on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Magomedov was driving home on Saturday when his car was hit with machine-gun fire. He died from his wounds while being transported to hospital, Anzhi said in a statement on their website.

No arrests have been made and the motive is unclear, the club added.

Magomedov played in midfield for Anzhi's youth and reserve teams and the club sent their 'deepest condolences' to his family.

"We grieve together with everyone who was dear to Gasan," Anji general director Sergey Korablev said. "I hope the police quickly find the killers and they suffer just punishment." (Reporting By Michael Hann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)