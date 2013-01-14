MOSCOW Jan 14 Hong Myung-bo, who guided South Korea to the 2012 Olympic bronze medal in soccer, will spend a few weeks at Anzhi Makhachkala, taking lessons from his former mentor Guus Hiddink, the Russian club said on Monday.

"I'm very happy to come to Anzhi and learn a few things from such a great master as Guus Hiddink," Hong, 43, was quoted as saying by Anzhi's website (www.fc-anji.ru).

Dutchman Hiddink, who masterminded South Korea's dream run to the semi-finals of the 2002 World Cup they co-hosted with Japan, now coaches the wealthy club from the volatile North Caucasus region.

Hong was the first Asian player to appear in four consecutive World Cups, from 1990 to 2002, when he was the team's captain. (Reporting By Gennady Fyodorov; Editing by Clare fallon)