MOSCOW, June 29 Ivory Coast striker Lacina
Traore is set to join big spenders Anzhi Makhachkala from fellow
Russian Premier League side Kuban Krasnodar after both clubs
agreed a transfer fee.
"Traore's transfer is totally in line with the goals that
our club has set this season, achieving the highest possible
results in the Russian league as well as in Europe," Anzhi
general director Aivaz Kaziakhmedov told the club's website
(www.fc-anji.ru).
The highly rated centre forward becomes Anzhi's first
signing in this transfer window.
Traore, 22, joins a host of well-known internationals at the
wealthy club from the volatile North Caucasus region, such as
Cameroon striker Samuel Eto'o.
Anzhi, bankrolled by billionaire Suleiman Kerimov and
coached by former Russia boss Guus Hiddink, finished fifth in
the domestic championship last season to qualify for the Europa
League.
Traore, who notched 18 goals in 39 games for Kuban last
season, helped the club to eighth in the Russian top flight -
their best finish to date.
(Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov; editing by Mark Pangallo)