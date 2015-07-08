MOSCOW, July 8 Portugal forward Hugo Almeida has joined Anzhi Makhachkala from fellow Russian Premier League side Kuban Krasnodar, the club announced on Wednesday.

Almeida, who has scored 19 goals in 57 internationals, signed a two-year contract with Anzhi the club's official website (www.fc-anji.ru) said.

The 31-year-old has played for FC Porto, Werder Bremen, Besiktas and Cesena before joining Krasnodar in January where he scored twice in 10 league games.

Anzhi won promotion back to the Russian Premier League for the 2015/16 season and start their campaign at home to Krylya Sovetov Samara on July 19. (Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, editing by Tom Hayward)