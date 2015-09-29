MOSCOW, Sept 29 Russian Premier League's Anzhi Makhachkala have parted ways with coach Yuri Semin, the club said on Tuesday, with the Russian leaving the team in last place after 10 matches.

The club said on its website (www.fc-anji.ru) the 68 year-old, who had joined in June, left following a mutual agreement between both sides.

"We analysed the situation closely concerning how Anzhi had played in the first 10 games. However, both sides agreed this would be best for the club's future," it said in a statement.

Veteran coach Semin had taken over at the club from the south of Russia three months ago, with the team winning promotion back to Russia's top flight last season.

Anzhi are currently bottom of the Premier League, having picked up only six points from 10 matches. They drew their most recent game 1-1 at home to fellow strugglers Ufa. (Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, editing by Karolos Grohmann)