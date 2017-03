MADRID Feb 26 Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala have a preliminary agreement to take Emir Spahic on loan from Sevilla until the end of the season with an option to buy the Bosnia defender, the La Liga club said on Tuesday.

"Emir Spahic left Sevilla FC's training camp in Cartaya this afternoon to travel to Moscow," Sevilla said in a statement on their website (www.sevillafc.es).

"The player now has to agree his contract with officials at Anzhi, who have until Wednesday to register him for the league," they added.

Croatia-born centre back Spahic, the Bosnia captain, joined Sevilla from French club Montpellier, making his debut in August 2011, and had previous stints at Russian clubs Lokomotiv Moscow and Torpedo Moscow. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)