MOSCOW Feb 1 Former Arsenal and Russian international midfielder Andrei Arshavin has had his contract cancelled by Russian Premier League side Kuban Krasnodar, the club from the south of Russia announced on Monday on their website www.fckuban.ru.

The 34-year-old's deal was cancelled by mutual consent.

"Kuban Krasnodar would like to thank Andrei Arshavin for the time he spent in a yellow and green shirt and we wish him all the success in his future professional career, in whatever role he may undertake," a statement from the club's press service read.

A previous captain of Russia's national side, Arshavin scored 17 goals in 74 international appearances and lit up the Euro 2008 tournament.

But after a sparkling start to his Arsenal career, he fell out of favour and returned to his previous Russian club, Zenit St. Petersburg.

He joined Kuban in July 2015 and played eight matches in the Premier League, but failed to score. (Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; Editing by Mark Potter)