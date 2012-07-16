ROME, July 16 Former England manager Fabio Capello will take charge of the Russia team, Italian sports daily La Gazzetta Dello Sport reported on Monday.

"“We have decided to name Fabio Capello as the new manager of our national team," Russian Football Federation vice-president Nikita Simonyan was quoted as saying.

"We await Capello in Moscow over the next few days for the final details and the signing of the contract."

Capello, 66, quit as England boss in February. He will replace Dutchman Dick Advocaat who left to take charge of PSV Eindhoven after Euro 2012. (Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing By Alison Wildey)