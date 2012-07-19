* Italian to begin work in Russia this weekend
* Could earn 10 million euros a year, reports say
(adds details)
MOSCOW, July 19 Former England manager Fabio
Capello has agreed to become Russia's new coach, the Russian
Football Union (RFU) said on Thursday.
"Though Capello has not signed a contract yet, a principal
agreement with the Italian had been reached and de-facto he has
become Russia coach," the RFU said in a short statement on its
website (www.rfs.ru).
Acting RFU chief Nikita Simonyan said the 66-year-old
Italian would arrive in Moscow on Friday.
"He is coming tomorrow afternoon and on Saturday he'll watch
the (Russian Premier League) match involving CSKA Moscow,"
Simonyan told local media. "Then the following day, he's going
to St Petersburg to watch (Russian champions) Zenit."
Capello, who has had success coaching top clubs such as Real
Madrid, AC Milan, AS Roma and Juventus and quit as England boss
in February, replaces Dutchman Dick Advocaat, whose tenure ended
with Russia's group stage exit from Euro 2012.
Advocaat had announced before the tournament that he would
return home to take charge of PSV Eindhoven.
Capello, who becomes Russia's third successive foreign
coach, will be tasked with blooding new players into an ageing
team, something his predecessor failed to do in his two years at
the helm.
Russian media reported Capello would earn up to 10 million
euros a year after signing a contract through to the 2014 World
Cup, with the possibility of extending it for another two years.
