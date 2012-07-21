MOSCOW, July 21 Former England manager Fabio
Capello will be officially unveiled as Russia's coach on
Wednesday, acting president of the Russian Football Union (RFU)
Nikita Simonyan said on Saturday.
Capello was attending Saturday's Russian Premier League
match between CSKA Moscow and Rostov after arriving in Moscow on
Friday.
"After watching today's match he will go to St Petersburg to
see (Russian champions) Zenit in action. Then, he'll return to
Italy before coming back to Moscow," Simonyan was quoted as
saying by local media. "On Wednesday he will sign a contract and
will be presented to the media."
The 66-year-old Italian, who quit as England boss in
February, replaces Dutchman Dick Advocaat, whose tenure ended
with Russia's group stage exit from Euro 2012.
Capello, who becomes Russia's third successive foreign
coach, will be tasked with blooding new players into an ageing
team, something his predecessor failed to do in his two years at
the helm.
Russian media reported he would earn up to 10 million euros
a year after signing a contract through to the 2014 World Cup,
with the possibility of extending it for another two years.
(Reporting By Gennady Fyodorov; Editing by Alison Wildey)