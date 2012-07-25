MOSCOW, July 25 The Russian Football Union (RFU)
have delayed the official unveiling of new national team coach
Fabio Capello until Thursday, the governing body announced.
The RFU had hoped to present Capello to the media on
Wednesday but the presentation was pushed back a day as both
sides finalised contract details.
In a brief statement on their website (www.rfs.ru), the RFU
confirmed a rescheduled news conference would take place in
Moscow on Thursday.
The 66-year-old Italian, who quit as England manager in
February, replaces Dutchman Dick Advocaat, whose tenure ended
with Russia's group-stage exit from Euro 2012.
Capello, who becomes Russia's third successive foreign
coach, will be tasked with blooding new players into an ageing
team, something his predecessor failed to do in two years at the
helm.
Russian media reports suggest Capello will earn up to 10
million euros ($12.1m) a year after signing a contract through
to the 2014 World Cup, with the possibility of extending it for
another two years.
(Reporting By Gennady Fyodorov, editing by Stephen Wood)