MOSCOW, July 14 The Russian Football Union (RFU) said on Tuesday it had ended its contract with national team coach Fabio Capello, three years before the country hosts the 2018 World Cup finals.

It did not immediately name a successor for the 69-year-old Italian though local media have quoted sources as saying CSKA Moscow coach Leonid Slutski is likely to take over. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Timothy Heritage)