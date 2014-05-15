MOSCOW May 15 It is going to be a three-horse title race when the final round of matches in the Russian Premier League gets underway on Thursday.

CSKA Moscow currently lead the table on 61 points, one ahead of Zenit St. Petersburg who are a point clear of Lokomotiv Moscow.

CSKA host Lokomotiv at the Khimki Arena, which holds nearly 20,000 spectators and was sold out last week.

"We are hosting a 'golden' game with Lokomotiv, which I think will be one of the biggest spectacles of the whole championship", said CSKA Moscow head coach Leonid Slutsky.

His side has been in excellent form, winning nine matches in a row, while they also have the Russian Premier League's leading marksman in Seydou Doumbia, who has netted 18 goals.

Lokomotiv have had a fine season so far, and have improved vastly from their last campaign, where under Slaven Bilic, they could finished ninth.

Lokomotiv have a good mix of youth and experience, including the likes of Verdan Corluka, Lassana Diarra and Roman Pavluchenko, who have all played in the English Premier League and the team is looking to win their first league title since 2004.

"We have been amongst the leaders all season," Lokomotiv's head coach Leonid Kuchuk said. "We have been experiencing a lot of pressure all season, but maybe thanks to us, this year's championship has turned out to be so interesting. We will play to the finish."

Zenit were top of the table going into last weekend's matches before suffering a loss at home to Dynamo Moscow.

The club, now managed by former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea head coach Andre Villas-Boas, must win their final game of the season against Kuban Krasnodar and hope that CSKA do not beat Lokomotiv.

"We need to physiologically prepare the footballers who played against Dynamo and tell them there is a very important match ahead of us," the 36 year-old Portuguese said.

"We need our players to go out and play with a winning mentality and they have the belief that they can win the title."

The winners of the Russian Premier League will automatically qualify for the group stages of the Champions League, while the team which finishes in second, will play in the qualifying rounds of that competition.

The team finishing in third will be in next season's Europa League. (Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)