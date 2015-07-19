MOSCOW, July 19 Russian Premier League champions Zenit St. Petersburg opened their campaign with a come-from-behind 2-1 victory against Dynamo Moscow on Sunday.

Dynamo went ahead through Aleksander Kokorin's 28th-minute goal but the hosts levelled three minutes before halftime when Hulk fired home a penalty kick after Tomas Hubocan was dismissed for committing a professional foul.

Zenit stepped up the pressure after the break and Oleg Shatov made it 2-1 in the 67th minute, turning home a pass from Hulk.

"We were better than Dynamo. The goal they scored was against the run of play," Zenit's former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager Andre Villas-Boas said.

"The guys needed to change the course of the game. They got themselves together and managed to do it. I am happy with the way we played." (Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, editing by Tom Hayward)