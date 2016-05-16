Soccer-False neo-Nazi claims drive Zozulya out of Rayo
MADRID, Feb 2 Ukraine striker Roman Zozulya returned to Real Betis hours into a loan move to Rayo Vallecano after he was falsely called a neo-Nazi by his new club's fans.
MOSCOW May 16 Russia's Premier League championship will only be decided in the last round of matches on May 21 after front-runners CSKA Moscow and Rostov both won their games on Monday.
Goals in each half from Ahmed Musa and Roman Eremenko took CSKA to a 2-0 victory over Krasnodar while Rostov beat Ural 1-0 thanks to a header by Sardar Azmoun with only 16 minutes left.
That left CSKA with a two-point advantage over Rostov but still unable to wrap up the title until next Saturday. CSKA will visit Rubin Kazan while Rostov travel to Terek Grozny in the final matches.
(Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; Editing by Richard Balmforth)
AMSTERDAM, Feb 2 Former France international Nicolas Anelka is joining Roda JC Kerkrade as a consultant for the Dutch top flight side, the club said on Thursday.
LIBREVILLE, Feb 2 It is a script that would require a cast-iron suspension of disbelief, but film makers would have no shortage of material to document the exploits of 44-year-old goalkeeper Essam El Hadary, whose heroics helped Egypt reach the African Nations Cup final on Wednesday.