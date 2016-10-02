MOSCOW Oct 2 Russia will play a friendly against Romania in Grozny, the capital of the Chechen Republic on Nov. 15, the Russian Football Union (RFU) announced.

"Everything regarding the friendly match with Romania is all right, we will definitely be playing in Grozny," RFU president Vitaly Mutko was quoted as saying by the R-Sport news agency.

The match will take place at the Akhmat Arena, which has a capacity of 30,000 and was opened in 2011. Russian Premier League side Terek Grozny play their home matches here.

This will be the first time that Grozny, which is one of the biggest cities in the North Caucasus, will host a Russia national team match.

In the 1990s and at the turn of the millennium, Grozny witnessed two brutal wars as government troops fought against Islamist insurgents.

The Kremlin has spent vast amounts of money on rebuilding the city.

As the host nation, Russia secured an automatic spot in the 2018 World Cup. (Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, editing by Pritha Sarkar)