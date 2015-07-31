MOSCOW, July 31 Russia will name either Leonid Slutski or Alexander Borodyuk as the new coach of the national football team, sports minister Vitaly Mutko said on Friday.

Russia are without a coach since dumping Fabio Capello earlier this month and Mutko said a successor would be announced by Monday.

"Slutski and Borodyuk are the two coaches that will be chosen from," Mutko told the TASS news agency.

"Let's not rush into things and we will make the decision by Monday. I would prefer that the coach did not have any duties with a club side and I would want this coach to help us qualify for the European Championships," he said.

Slutski coaches CSKA Moscow while Borodyuk was deputy to Guus Hiddink and Dick Advocaat when they managed the Russian national team. (Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)