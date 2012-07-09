MOSCOW, July 9 The Russian Football Union (RFU) will name the official candidates for the national team's coaching job on Tuesday amid intense media speculation that the coach has already been chosen.

The RFU was forced to issue a statement on its website (www.rfs.ru) over the weekend, denying reports it had already signed a contract with a new coach.

"Because of numerous reports about the so-called agreed candidates... and having former RFU chief (Sergei Fursenko) signing contracts with them, the RFU would like to officially state that at the moment, it has not signed any contracts with any possible candidates," the RFU said.

"Also, on Tuesday, July 10, a list of coaches will be published on the RFU's official website and with whom the RFU will start contract negotiations."

Not a day goes by without a new name being thrown up for the job which became vacant after Dutchman Dick Advocaat's departure following Russia's failure to advance past the group phase at Euro 2012 last month.

Former England manager Fabio Capello, Machester City boss Roberto Mancini, former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola and Zenit St Petersburg's Italian coach Luciano Spalletti are among those linked to the job by the local media. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)