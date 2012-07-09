By Gennady Fyodorov
MOSCOW, July 9
MOSCOW, July 9 The Russian Football Union (RFU)
will name the official candidates for the national team's
coaching job on Tuesday amid intense media speculation that the
coach has already been chosen.
The RFU was forced to issue a statement on its website
(www.rfs.ru) over the weekend, denying reports it had already
signed a contract with a new coach.
"Because of numerous reports about the so-called agreed
candidates... and having former RFU chief (Sergei Fursenko)
signing contracts with them, the RFU would like to officially
state that at the moment, it has not signed any contracts with
any possible candidates," the RFU said.
"Also, on Tuesday, July 10, a list of coaches will be
published on the RFU's official website and with whom the RFU
will start contract negotiations."
Not a day goes by without a new name being thrown up for the
job which became vacant after Dutchman Dick Advocaat's departure
following Russia's failure to advance past the group phase at
Euro 2012 last month.
Former England manager Fabio Capello, Machester City boss
Roberto Mancini, former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola and Zenit
St Petersburg's Italian coach Luciano Spalletti are among those
linked to the job by the local media.
