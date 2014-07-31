MOSCOW, July 31 Crimean soccer clubs have been accepted to play in the Russian football championship next season, the Russian Football Union (RFU) said on Thursday.

Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula in March, shortly after Ukrainian protesters toppled pro-Moscow President Viktor Yanukovich in February.

The decision to accept the Crimean clubs was made at a Russian Football Union executive committee session.

Three clubs will make the move to play in Russia - TSK Simferopol, SKChF Sevastopol and Zhemchuzhina Yalta.

They will compete in the southern zone of the Russian second division, the country's third tier.

"At the next Russian Football Union conference we will put the question forward to the Russian Football Union that they should accept the Sevastopol Football Federation and the Republican Federation of Crimean Football under their umbrella," the RFU said on its website.

The annexation put the Crimean clubs in a difficult position regarding which league they should play in as they had previously competed in Ukraine.

Tensions between the countries have continued with Kiev accusing Russia of backing separatists in the east of Ukraine in Donetsk and Luhansk. (Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, editing by Ed Osmond and Alsion Williams)