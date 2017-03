MOSCOW Aug 10 Ivorian forward Seydou Doumbia has re-joined CSKA Moscow on loan until the end of the year after an unsuccessful stint with AS Roma.

Doumbia was twice top scorer in the Russian Premier League with CSKA before joining Roma in January.

He scored two goals in 13 matches for the Serie A side and has returned to Moscow with CSKA having an option to extend the deal, last season's Russian runners-up said on their website . (www.pfc-cska.com) on Monday.

CSKA have a 100 percent record after four league matches this season and trail Zenit St Petersburg only on goal difference. (Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; editing by Justin Palmer)