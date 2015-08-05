MOSCOW Aug 5 Russian Premier League runners-up CSKA Moscow will have to play one home match with two stands closed to men after complaints about offensive chanting were upheld, officials said on Wednesday.

The Russian Football Union's disciplinary committee also fined CSKA 500,000 roubles ($7,957.03) for the unfurling of an offensive banner during the league game against Anzhi Makhachkala at the Khimki Arena on Saturday.

Anzhi complained about hostile chanting from CSKA fans. The visitors, who lost 1-0, are based in the southern republic of Dagestan which has a high level of tension on ethnic and religious grounds.

"Due to the scandalous behaviour of CSKA's fans the club is punished by closing stands B and D, apart from women and children, for the round six Premier League match against Rostov (on Aug. 22)," the head of the disciplinary committee Artur Grigoryants told reporters.

