July 28 Russian champions CSKA Moscow ground out a 2-1 win at city rivals Lokomotiv in a highly entertaining derby on Sunday thanks to goals from Japan midfielder Keisuke Honda and Nigeria striker Ahmed Musa.

The result left CSKA in third position on seven points from three games, two behind leaders Spartak Moscow who maintained their perfect start with a 4-1 away rout of Dynamo Moscow on Saturday.

Honda fired CSKA ahead in the 19th minute in Moscow with a superb free kick, curling in a vicious shot from 25 metres which left Lokomotiv keeper Guilherme clutching air. The Brazilian sustained a foot injury when he crashed into his near post.

Guilherme bravely carried on but limped off early in the second half to make way for Croatian Dario Kresic, who was at fault for CSKA's winner after Dmitriy Tarasov had equalised.

Tarasov headed home an Alexandr Samedov corner after the latter had a penalty brilliantly saved by CSKA keeper Igor Akinefeev, but Lokomotiv's joy was short-lived as Kresic committed a calamitous error.

The 29-year old keeper misjudged an inswinging corner as Musa swept the ball home from a goalmouth scramble after Seydou Doumbia had sneaked in at the far post and hit the woodwork with a close-range header. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade; Editing by Clare Fallon)