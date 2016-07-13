MOSCOW, July 13 Russian champions CSKA Moscow have strengthened their attack with AS Monaco's Lacina Traore joining on a season-long loan, the club said on their website (www.pfc-cska.com) on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Ivory Coast forward has scored four goals in eight internationals and is set to replace Ahmed Musa who joined English champions Leicester City on Friday.

Traore has already played in Russia between 2011 and 2014 for Kuban Krasnodar and Anji Makhachkala.

After moving to Monaco, he had a spell on loan at Everton. He scored three goals in 19 Ligue 1 appearances last season.

CSKA start the new campaign on July 23 when they face Zenit St. Petersburg in the Super Cup. They have qualified for the group stages of the Champions League. (Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; Editing by Ken Ferris)