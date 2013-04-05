MOSCOW, April 5 The Russian FA awarded Chechen capital Grozny the right to host this year's Cup final on Friday despite punishing the city's club Terek for failing to provide adequate security during a league game last month.

"Grozny has one of the best stadiums in Russia," Russian soccer chief Nikolai Tolstykh told reporters after the FA's board voted to stage the Cup final in Grozny for the first time.

"The fact the club (Terek) and their arena had been punished recently following well-known events had no bearing on the executive board's decision."

Last month, the FA fined Terek 200,000 roubles ($6,500) and had them play a home game at a neutral venue after Chechnya's leader Ramzan Kadyrov, who serves as the club's honorary president, insulted a referee over a loudspeaker in their previous home match.

"We feel Grozny will stage a great final," Tolstykh said.

"We had two other candidates but we've got all the necessary guarantees from (the Chechen authorities)."

Grozny beat central Russian city Voronezh and Moscow suburb Khimki for the right to stage the final on June 1.

It will be played at the 30,000-seat arena, built in 2011 and named after Kadyrov's late father Akhmat, who was killed by a bomb blast at the old ground in May 2004.

"We're ready to host the final right now. I guarantee you'll have no problem whatsoever," Terek vice-president Haidar Alkhanov was quoted as saying by local media.

"Everything will be done first class. Russia has never seen such a great hospitality, anything like it. As for security, there's no point even discussing it. Everything will be fine."

Terek have a chance to make the final as they take on league rivals Rostov in this month's quarter-finals. Big spenders Anzhi Makhachkala face Dynamo Moscow, champions Zenit St Petersburg play Kuban Krasnodar and Premier League leaders CSKA Moscow take on first division side Yenisei Krasnoyarsk in the other ties. (Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov; Editing by Alison Wildey)