MOSCOW, April 17 CSKA Moscow, Zenit St Petersburg and Anzhi Makhachkala reached the Russian Cup semi-finals in contrasting fashion on Wednesday.

League leaders CSKA eased to a 3-0 win over second division side Yenisei Krasnoyarsk, while big spenders Anzhi beat Dynamo Moscow 1-0 after extra time and champions Zenit squeezed past Kuban Krasnodar 4-3 on penalties after a scoreless 120 minutes.

An early goal by Brazilian striker Vagner Love, who missed CSKA's last game through suspension and second-half strikes by Ahmed Musa and Pavel Mamayev did the damage for the army club, who stayed on course for a league and cup double.

The Siberian visitors did not cause too much trouble for CSKA's reserve keeper Sergei Chepchugov, who was making a rare start replacing Russia international Igor Akinfeyev, who had a day off.

In Makhachkala, Anzhi captain Samuel Eto'o converted a penalty in extra time to give Guus Hiddink's team a hard-fought victory.

Dynamo, who felt the penalty was dubious at best, will have a chance for a rematch on Sunday when the two teams meet each other again in the league action.

In next month's semi-finals, Anzhi, eyeing their first major trophy, will take on Zenit, while CSKA will face the winner of Thursday's last remaining quarter-final between Chechen club Terek Grozny and Rostov. (Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov)